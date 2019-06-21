Rocky the escaped African cat spotted again in Virginia

The exotic African cat that escaped from its owner's house has been spotted again in Virginia, this time more than 150 miles from its North Carolina home.

The cat's owner previously told news outlets his pet, Rocky, escaped from his coastal North Carolina home in October. Since then, Rocky has been on the move and evading capture, spotted in cities across Virginia -- first, in a state park in April, later in rural Chesapeake and just this week near Suffolk.

The cat wears a GPS tracking collar, but the batteries have died since he’s been missing.

A Virginia Beach animal control agent told The Virginian-Pilot she has spent hours trying to trap the elusive cat. But African servals are known for their athleticism, both in their ability to travel over 20 miles a day, and being able to run 50 mph.

They can stand up to 2 feet high and weigh as much as 40 pounds. The lanky, spotted cats have long necks and large ears.

Animal Control said Rocky is used to being around dogs, people and children, but he will hunt small mammals and birds.

Animal Control supervisor Meghan Conti previously said Rocky likely traveled up the Atlantic Coast and ate a fair share of seagulls along the way, along with "a chicken or two." The route includes parks and wildlife refuges.