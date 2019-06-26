Rep. Steve Scalise says this year's Congressional Baseball Game is a return to normalcy

Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) said he hopes the 2019 Congressional Baseball Game is a return to normalcy, and that it breaks the Democratic team's winning streak.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LAl says this year's Congressional Baseball Game is a return to normalcy, and hopes it's also a return to winning for his Republican team. (Source: Gray DC)

At an early morning practice last Thursday, Scalise delivered a message to the Democrats' star player, Congressman Cedric Richmond (D-LA).

Scalise said, "Hey Cedric, we're coming for you... It's our time and we're going to win this year."

Two years ago, Scalise was shot while practicing for the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game.

A bullet hit Scalise's leg and shattered his femur when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on Republican lawmakers at the game in Alexandria.

Scalise credits Capitol Police officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner, as well as Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), with saving his life.

After spending months in the hospital fighting infections, Scalise reached the point where he had to learn to walk again.

A year to the day after the shooting, Scalise appeared in the 2018 Congressional Baseball Game.

He was supposed to play for two batters who weren't expected to hit the ball his way, and then exit the game.

Scalise recalls, "And the first pitch, he just cracks it to second base.... I had to backhand it to get it and my momentum brought me to the ground. Then I see all my colleagues start running over to me."

"We're all crying," he said.

Scalise said that moment may have helped everyone heal.

He said, "I was shot that day [June 14th, 2017] but everybody else on our team was shot at, and everybody has their own emotions that they've been dealing with, but that moment was just a release for everybody that we made it. We made it through."

