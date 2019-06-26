Alabama dealership offers car buyers shotgun, Bible and flag to celebrate July Fourth

An Alabama car dealership is getting national attention for its Fourth of July promotion.

Chatom Ford, located about an hour north of Mobile, is celebrating Independence Day by giving away a Bible, 12-gauge shotgun and American flag with every vehicle that is purchased.

"This is a small gift to our valued customers and a opportunity for us to celebrate our independence," the car dealership said in a Facebook post.

According to the dealership, the firs to take advantage of the promotion was a couple who bought a Jeep.

The offer applies to all new and used vehicles.

Participants must be 18 or older, be able to legally purchase a vehicle and pass all checks associated with owning a firearm, according to the dealership.

