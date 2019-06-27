Fisher-Price recalls over 70k infant sleepers due to risk of death

Fisher-Price issued a recall Thursday for over 70,000 inclined sleeper attachments.

The recall involves an inclined sleeper accessory included with all models of Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards. The recall marks the company's full exit from selling inclined sleep products after recalling 4.7 million Rock 'N Play inclined sleepers in April after the product was linked to more than 30 baby deaths.

Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports. Infants could roll from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

The newest recall covers approximately 71,000 Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards sold in stores from October 2014 through June 2019 for between 90 and 100 dollars.

Customers are being told to immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and to contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. Customers can continue to use the play yard portion of the product, along with the changing station clutch accessory and carry bag, but should not use the inclined sleeper.

