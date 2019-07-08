La. man charged for tampering with Blue Bell; deputies issue warning to copycats

Law enforcement has had enough. In the weeks after a viral video of a young woman taking the lid off a Blue Bell container, licking the ice cream and putting it back in the display case, videos of copycats doing the same thing are now making the rounds on social media.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says Lenise Martin III, 36, was taken into custody after being filmed in a store licking a Blue Bell ice cream container, moving his finger through the container, then putting it back onto the shelf.

Investigators say after management became aware of the video, Martin returned to the store and showed the clerk a receipt to prove he'd purchased the ice cream.

Management at the store later alerted investigators, who questioned Martin.

Deputies moved forward with charges, including unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity, and tampering with property. Martin remains in jail and will have bond set by a judge Monday.

"We discourage anyone from copying this atrocious act," said a spokesman for the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office. "It is illegal. It's a health risk to others. We will pursue anyone we see do this. You will be charged."

The spokesman also said notices have been sent out to investigators informing them that copy cat cases should be dealt with "immediately and with the full extent of the law."

NOTE: The social media post below contains a mild expletive.

