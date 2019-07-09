Let's taco-bout Burger King's new menu item

Taco chance on this. Starting on July 9, the fast-food giant Burger King is debuting a $1 Crispy Taco.

The Crispy Taco is made up of a hard tortilla shell, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese and lettuce topped with a special taco sauce.

The Crispy Taco is made up of a hard tortilla shell, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese and lettuce topped with a special taco sauce.

"We've seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast crowd-pleaser nationwide," said Burger King President Chris Finazzo.

One caveat. If you live in Hawaii or Alaska, the price will be higher than $1.

It seems this trend of adding food items to your menu that are outside the expected food groups of the restaurant is really taking off: for example, IHOP's Pancake Burger or Taco Bell's Nacho Fries.

The Crispy Taco will be available at participating Burger King restaurants for a limited-time only.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.