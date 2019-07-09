Undocumented migrant in Charlottesville facing huge fines from ICE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is ramping up the pressure on undocumented people, trying to get them to leave the United States, including those living in sanctuary, by fining them thousands of dollars.

The church says Maria Chavalan Sut received a mailed notice from ICE that she owes a six-figure fine for remaining in the U.S. / Source: WCAV

That includes Guatemalan Maria Chavalan Sut, who took refuge in Charlottesville to avoid being deported. She has been living at the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Charlottesville for almost a year after fleeing violence during the Guatemala Civil War and genocide.

The church says she received a mailed notice from ICE that she owes a six-figure fine for remaining in the U.S.

One immigration lawyer, Sofia Gregg with the Legal Aid Justice Center, who is not affiliated with Sut's case, says it's just another way to try and intimidate undocumented migrants.

"This does seem like another way to terrorize this community. Immigrants are individually becoming more and more afraid that here is another way in which to get them out of that sanctuary network, whether that's through legal action, making them feel maybe it's time to self-deport," she said.

Maria witnessed her uncles and cousins killed in Guatemala by being buried alive, but went on to study to become an educator and teach math to teens who couldn't attend school in Guatemala City. But in 2014, a group threatened her if she didn't sell her land and followed through, burning her home while she and her family were inside. That prompted her to seek freedom in the United States for a chance at a new life.

"I want to be free. I want to work, to go out and work," said Sut. "I see here you have to have legal papers to do that. I just want to be a free person."

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement threatened to deport Sut and gave her a deadline, which was September 2018, to fly back to Guatemala.

Instead, she took sanctuary at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Charlottesville to present her asylum case.

However, Sut never got the chance to present her asylum case to an immigration judge and has been challenging it through a motion to reopen her case, but the legal process can take years.

According to published reports, ICE can fine those living in the U.S. illegally up to $799 a day.

However, immigration officers cannot enter a church, hospital or school serving as a sanctuary site.

Lead pastor Rev. Isaac Collins called the letter a "scare tactic."

