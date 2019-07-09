Garth Brooks announces 'Dive Bar' tour. Anyone surprised?

If you like your dive bars, country music and "Friends in Low Places," then you'll love this.

Garth Brooks announced a surprise, seven-city “Dive Bar” tour this week. It’s inspired by his new song with Blake Shelton of the same name. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

"Coming to a DIVE BAR near YOU!!!" Brooks said on Facebook. "Announcing the #DiveBarTour, kicking off in CHICAGO on July 15! love, g."

The Grammy-winning singer didn't reveal which dive bar in Chicago he'll play or any of the other six cities the tour will stop in. But they'll be announced soon enough.

The remainder of the dates will be made known on Monday, which is the same day "Dive Bar" will be released to Amazon Music.

"Sometimes that's your church," Brooks said when talking about his love for dive bars during a Facebook Live. "A church is people who are like you that are searching, and just sometimes need a shoulder to lean on, and that's what a dive bar is."

The duet with Shelton is the first time in 18 years that Brooks has teamed up with anyone on a song.

