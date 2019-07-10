Flowers Foods recalls hamburger, hot dog buns sold at many chain stores

Flowers Foods, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of hamburger and hot dog buns due to a potential choking hazard.

The company says there is a potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production.

Consumption of the products, including bakery products, may pose a choking hazard.

The recalled products were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

They were distributed to a wide variety of stores and sold under brand names including 7-Eleven, Clover Valley, Flowers, Great Value, Market Pantry, Nature's Own, Publix, Sunbeam, and Wonder.

A complete list of recalled products can be found here.

You should not eat these products and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

