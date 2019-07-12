Almost 500,000 people joined a Facebook event to storm Area 51 - and media are covering it like it's real

A guy named SmyleeKun, who is a Twitch celebrity, created a joke Facebook event to storm Area 51 on Sept. 20, and many news outlets are covering the event like it's a real plan people are seriously considering.

To clarify - Twitch is a streaming platform for gamers and Area 51 is a secret military base that many believe had an alien spacecraft that crashed on earth. (See: 1996's "Independence Day," any "X-Files" episode about the conspiracy, "Mars Attacks" or myriad other pop culture references.)

A plan of attack posted on the event "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us" has a plan of attack that sends in "Naruto runners," "rock throwers," "people armed to the teeth," and "anti-vaxxers" before the "rest of us sneak in safely."

In an effort to obtain objectivity, many news outlets are reporting the straight facts, missing the point that the event is full of alien memes, people asking about the food truck situation for the event, suggested SnapChat filters, and more jokes and memes. The news wants to believe.

But if you want some real UFO news, the Senate Intelligence committee was recently briefed about reported encounters U.S. Navy pilots had with unidentified flying objects. President Donald Trump confirmed that he, too, was briefed on the subject.

The truth is out there, folks: just not on Facebook.

This is also far from the first time hundreds of thousands of people have joined joke Facebook events about a large-scale plan.

