WATCH: Tenn. park visitor gets dangerously close to mother bear and cubs

Video shows what appears to be a man confronting a mother bear and her cubs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in East Tennessee on Saturday.

Paige Marple was in Cades Cove with her boyfriend and brother when they noticed the mother and cubs. Marple said they stayed in their truck and watched from a distance as the man approached the bear.

"It was pretty intense for a second because I just knew he was going to end up in a body bag," Marple said. "How he didn't is beyond me."

In the video, the bear appears to lunge at the man and he backs off. The bear and three cubs then continue across the street and into the woods.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park wants visitors to be aware that bears are wild animals and can be dangerous or unpredictable.

It's illegal to come within 50 yards of bears in the park, and violations can result in fines and arrests.

"All I want is for people to understand that they need to stay in their vehicles and away from these animals," Marple said. "If they are approaching you in your vehicle, stay put and leave them be. This is their home and their habitat."

Marple said she took the video around 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

Black bears are naturally wary of people, and you should never approach them in any setting. If hiking or backpacking, below are tips to ensure your safety around bears. One is carrying bear spray, but that should only be used as a last resort. If in that situation, spray it at the bear's sensitive nasal and eye areas.

· Never feed or approach a bear. Park regulations require at least 50 yards to safely view a bear.

· Never store food or scented items (such as tooth paste) in your tent.

· Remain calm if you encounter a bear.

· Make the bear aware of your presence by speaking in an assertive voice, singing, clapping your hands, or making other noises.

· Make sure the bear has an escape route.

· Avoid direct eye contact and never run from a bear. Instead, slowly back away.

· To scare the bear away, make loud noises by yelling, banging pots and pans or using an air horn. Make yourself look as big as possible by waving your arms. If you are with someone else, stand close together with your arms raised above your head.

· The bear may utter a series of huffs, make popping jaw sounds by snapping its jaws and swat the ground. These are warning signs that you are too close. Slowly back away, avoid direct eye contact and do not run.

· If a black bear stands on its hind legs or moves closer, it may be curious and trying to get a better view or detect scents in the air. It is usually not a threatening behavior.

· Black bears will sometimes "bluff charge" when cornered, threatened or attempting to defend a food source. Stand your ground, avoid direct eye contact, then slowly back away and do not run.

· If the bear does not leave, move to a secure area or at least 200 yards away.

Attacks from black bears are extremely rare, but if one happens to you, do NOT play dead or run away. Fighting back is your only option, and you should aim for the eyes or nose.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.