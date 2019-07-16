Graphic suicide scene removed from Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' nearly 2 years later

A graphic scene in a controversial Netflix show was just deleted, nearly two years after it aired.

"13 Reasons Why" tells the story of a teenager named Hannah Baker who leaves behind 13 mysterious taped recordings after killing herself.

Her suicide is played out in season one, but Netflix announced Monday the graphic scene had to go. After talking to medical experts, including the chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the streaming service decided to edit the controversial scene.

The show's creator took to Twitter to comment on the change, saying the scene was meant to be horrific in the hopes no one would want to repeat it, but in the end, he explained they agreed with Netflix to re-edit it.

"We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers," said creator Brian Yorkey.

The third season of "13 Reasons Why" is expected later this year.

A study supported by the National Institutes of Health found that youth suicide rates increased by nearly 29% in the month after the show's release. Media coverage of suicide has a well-known "copycat effect," which is why news stations rarely cover suicides except in cases involving people of national interest or in cases involving the public interest.

"The results of this study should raise awareness that young people are particularly vulnerable to the media," said study author Lisa Horowitz, Ph.D., M.P.H., a clinical scientist in the NIMH Intramural Research Program. "All disciplines, including the media, need to take good care to be constructive and thoughtful about topics that intersect with public health crises."

At the time of the show's release, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and many others raised alarms about its portrayal of suicide, urging parents to talk to their children about the series.

Some mental health advocates said the show glamorized suicide.

"My main concern was that suicide was portrayed sort of as the inevitable consequence of life's adversities rather than depicting what would be an actually more appropriate message, which is that there's help when you're feeling suicidal rather than resorting to killing yourself," Madelyn Gould, a Columbia University suicide prevention researcher, said after the first season.

After outcry, Netflix added warnings to the series that appeared before each episode. The series website was also edited to immediately take users to a page with resources to help people thinking about suicide.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

For information on how to talk to your child about suicide, click here.

If you or someone you know needs immediate help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text "home" to 741 741.