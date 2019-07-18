Church sign in Virginia says "America: Love it or Leave It."

A church sign in Virginia is drawing attention over a message that says: "America: Love it or Leave It."

WSET reported Tuesday that the sign is posted outside Friendship Baptist Church in Appomattox. The station reports hundreds of people have expressed support and opposition to it on social media.

Pastor E. W. Lucas says he wanted to make a statement about the political divisions in Washington. He said he plans to leave the sign up for a while after receiving favorable comments.

"People that feel hard about our president and want to down the president, and down the country and everything, they ought to go over there and live in these other countries for a little while," said Lucas.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that four Democratic congresswomen who oppose his policies should "go back" to their home countries, though three were born in the U.S. On Wednesday night, at a rally held by President Trump, the crowd broke out into chants of "Send her back" about Ilhan Omar, the only member of the "Squad" who wasn't born in the U.S. but is an American citizen.

The freshmen lawmakers have portrayed the Republican president as a bully who wants to "vilify" all people of color.

"Preachers, by and large, today, are afraid they're gonna hurt somebody's feelings, and when I get in the pulpit, I'm afraid I won't hurt somebody's feelings," Lucas said.

The message on the sign largely matches the message on a historic photo of a Ku Klux Klan billboard that's been circulating around social media in recent days. That billboard reads "This is Klan County. 'Love it or leave it.' Help Fight Communism & Integration."

Political analyst Larry Sabato pointed out the phrase's "long and disreputable role in U.S. history," saying that people using the phrase in 2019 are associating themselves with the message of the Klan.

"Love It or Leave It" has a long and disreputable role in U.S. history. Those of you shouting the slogan today are associating yourselves with this. And if that fact doesn't bother you, you're beyond help.