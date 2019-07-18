Sen. Mark Warner weighs in ahead of Mueller hearing on Capitol Hill

Before the month-long August recess, the U.S. House Democratic-controlled Judiciary and Intelligence committees will hold a joint hearing with former special counsel Robert Mueller about his two-year-long investigation into 2016 alleged Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) talks about the upcoming Congressional hearing in late July about former special counsel Bob Mueller on the 2016 Russia election interference investigation. (Source: GrayDC)

The Mueller testimony was moved from July 18 to next Wednesday, July 24.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner, the Ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Thursday, "I'm anxious to hear from Bob Mueller. I'm not sure what new ground he may break, but I think - you know - the one short press conference he held, he started and ended that press conference reinforcing the fact that the Russians attacked our country and our democracy in 2016, and that they will be back in 2020."

While Mueller released a 448-page report in April, many Democratic lawmakers continue to raise questions about whether Congress should further investigate whether Trump obstructed justice.

Most Republicans have said they feel the matter is settled and that there was no collusion and cite that US Attorney General Bill Barr found no grounds to move forward with any criminal prosecution against Trump.

From here, Warner says he hopes that Americans will pay attention to this hearing and that more members of Congress will move forward with enhancing election security.

Warner also wants to see Congress put in place guidelines for social media companies to stop foreign influences from attempts to swing elections, and approve bills to mandate more disclosure requirements for those sponsoring online political ads.

"I hope that some of this common sense legislation that, candidly, would get overwhelming support in either House or Senate, could actually get to the floor," said Warner.

