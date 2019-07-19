Bud Light offers free beer to any alien coming out of Area 51

Never one to miss a marketing opportunity, the folks at Bud Light are joining the latest hubbub over Area 51.

Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, is offering free cans of its brew for any alien that emerges from the mysterious military base.

The top-secret facility is back in the news again after more than 3 million Facebook users signed up for or said they were interested in a fake event called "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us," saying they want to raid the Nevada military base on Sept. 20 to "see them aliens."

Bud Light initially opted out.

"We'd like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid," the brand said on Twitter.

But within a few days, they were all-in.

"Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out."

And it wasn't long before Bud Light had created a label for Area 51 Special Edition.

"Greetings Earthlings. This is the famous Area 51," the green space alien label says.

"We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing. Our cryogenic aging produces a light bodied space lager with a fresh taste, a crisp, clean finish, and a smooth drinkability. Take us to your leader ... for drinks."

Imagine the space aliens talking behind the scenes.

Alien No. 1: "Time to let the earthlings know we exist?"

Alien No. 2: "Hold my beer."

