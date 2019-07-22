POLL: Michelle Obama is the world's most admired woman

An annual poll revealed that former first lady Michelle Obama was voted the world's most admired woman

According to the poll by YouGov, the former first lady beat out actress Angelina Jolie as the world's most admired woman.

Meanwhile, the most admired man remained the same. Bill Gates has topped the charts every year the study has been conducted, according to the website.

The study interviewed more than 42,000 people in 41 countries, the website states.

