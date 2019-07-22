Monument to mark glacier melted by climate change

A group made up of an Icelandic author, an Icelandic geologist and researchers from Rice University in the U.S. will unveil a monument at the site of the former glacier Okjokul.

The melted glacier was the subject of the 2018 documentary "Not Ok," which told the story of the glacier, which in 2014 became the first glacier in Iceland to lose its status because of global warming.

The monument, which will be installed in ceremony Aug. 18, will include an inscription in Icelandic and English with the headline, "A Letter to the Future," which reads, "This monument is to acknowledge that we know what is happening and what needs to be done. Only you know if we did it."

Scientists fear all of the island nation's 400-plus glaciers will be gone by 2200.

