'Leave it' sign leads some to leave Virginia church service

The sign outside of a church in Virginia reads "America: Love it or leave it," and several congregants decided to leave it.

Pastor E.W. Lucas tells WSET-TV that some members walked out of the Sunday service over the national attention the sign brought to the Appomattox church.

Lucas says he still stands by the Friendship Baptist Church sign, which he's said is meant to make a statement about the political divisions in Washington, D.C.

The pastor has said that people who want to criticize the president and the country should "go over there and live in these other countries for a little while." His comment echoed President Donald Trump, who previously tweeted that four minority congresswomen should return to "the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Trump's jabs targeted the "squad" of female lawmakers who've garnered attention for their outspoken liberal views and distaste for Trump since they joined Congress in January: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

All were born in the U.S. except for Omar, who came to the U.S. as a child after fleeing Somalia with her family.

The four Democratic freshmen have portrayed the Republican president as a bully who wants to "vilify" not only immigrants but all people of color. They say they are fighting for their priorities to lower health care costs and address climate change while Trump's attacks tear at the core of American values.

Lucas' church is near the spot in Virginia where Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant in 1865.

He told reporters he plans to leave the message up for a while because of the positive feedback he's received.

"Preachers, by and large, today, are afraid they're gonna hurt somebody's feelings, and when I get in the pulpit, I'm afraid I won't hurt somebody's feelings," Lucas said.

The message on the sign also largely matches the message on a historic photo of a Ku Klux Klan billboard that's been circulating around social media in recent days. That billboard reads "This is Klan County. 'Love it or leave it.' Help Fight Communism & Integration."

Political analyst Larry Sabato pointed out the phrase's "long and disreputable role in U.S. history," saying that people using the phrase in 2019 are associating themselves with the message of the Klan.

"'Love It or Leave It' has a long and disreputable role in U.S. history," Sabato said. "Those of you shouting the slogan today are associating yourselves with this. And if that fact doesn't bother you, you're beyond help."