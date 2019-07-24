Man from viral 'Back up Terry' video gifted with new wheelchair

Remember the "Back up Terry" video that went viral a few years ago? You may not know that Terry is from Memphis, Tennessee.

The video was posted to YouTube two years ago and has more than four million views. Thanks to the popularity of Terry's video, he's the recipient of a brand new wheelchair.

According to Terry's mother, his old wheelchair malfunctioned in the video just as he and another man set off fireworks, and Terry was unable to put his wheelchair in reverse.

After hearing Terry's story, Quantum Rehab and Team Adaptive donated a brand new wheelchair to Terry on Monday.

He became emotional as he talked to WMC about the donation.

"I appreciate all my fans, all the people out there rooting for me, I'm very very happy," said Terry.

Thanks to a GoFundMe fundraiser, Terry also got a wheelchair-accessible van.

