Regal offering unlimited movies subscription plan

Move over MoviePass; Regal Cinemas is getting into the movie subscription game.

The national theater chain announced its new Regal Unlimited plan, an annual subscription plan that will let moviegoers see as many films as they'd like – and get 10% off all food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Regal says there will be no blackout dates, "Watch as many movies as you want, anytime you want."

The subscription plan starts at $18 per month, which will cover an unlimited amount of standard format movies at more than 200 Regal theaters nationwide.

Two higher tiers, at $21 and $23.50, buy access to even more Regal theaters.

Regal says it will apply surcharges on ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX, RPX, 3D & ViP showings, as well as premium seating other than recliners.

To sign up, people will have to download the Regal App, click on any Regal Unlimited banner, and follow the steps to register and pay for the plan.

Visit regmovies.com to see which theaters are included in each tier of the plan.

Copyright 2019 WIBW. All rights reserved.