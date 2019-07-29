'Pink Lady Bandit' and accomplice arrested after string of east coast robberies

A female bank robber dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit" by the FBI has been taken into custody.

The Charlotte division of the FBI announced two arrests on Monday after a string of bank robberies along the east coast.

Circe Baez, 35, and Alexis Morales, 28, were arrested on Sunday. Investigators found the two at the Charlotte Speedway Inn and Suites in Charlotte.

The FBI believes they are responsible for at least four bank robberies.

The robberies began on July 20 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The next was at M&T Bank on July 23 in Delaware, and authorities say she hit a small town in North Carolina on July 24. Then, she hit a BB&T in Hamlet, North Carolina on July 26. According to the FBI, she showed the teller a note demanding money in each case.

The FBI gave her the nickname because Baez carried a pink handbag in two of the robberies.

According to the FBI, the bureau worked with police from Greenville, Ayden, Hamlet, Carlisle and Delaware State to identify the “Pink Lady Bandit” as Circe Baez.

Additional evidence pointed to Moralez as an accomplice.

The FBI had announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to Baez's arrest.

Now, both Baez and Morales are being held in the Pitt County Detention Center on $4 million bond.

They've both been charged for the two North Carolina robberies. Baez faces charges in the Pennsylvania and Delaware robberies as well.

Baez was charged with robbery with two counts of dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Morales was charged with robbery with dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the FBI, the investigation involved the help of several agencies, including FBI Charlotte, Delaware State Police, Carlisle Police Department, Ayden Police Department, Hamlet Police Department, Greenville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, FBI Baltimore and FBI Philadelphia.