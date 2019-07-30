President Trump to speak at Jamestown commemoration event

President Donald Trump will travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly in the New World.

The celebration marks the birth of American democracy and free speech in Virginia’s House of Burgesses.

WATCH LIVE:

State and national leaders, and representatives for several other countries, are expected to attend.

The festivities kicked off at 7:30 a.m. with Gov. Ralph Northam speaking at the Memorial Church.

Northam said the ideals of freedom and representative government spread from Jamestown in 1619. But he also noted the first assembly was significant for those not included: women, enslaved Africans and Native Americans.

Northam called that the paradox of Virginia, America and its representative democracy.

“If you don’t know where you came from then you don’t know where you are going," Northam said Tuesday morning. “We need to understand our history.”

At 10:30 a.m., the General Assembly will hold a joint commemorative session in the 1619 re-created church.

Trump is expected to speak at 11 a.m.

Many Democratic elected officials have announced their decision to not attend the event due to Trump's invitation.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney resigned from the event's planning committee when an invite was extended to the president.

"A president who labels those who disagree with him as un-American and ignorantly advocates for duly elected congresswomen, all United States citizens of color, to be sent back to their countries of origin has no place at this commemorative gathering in our Commonwealth this weekend," Stoney said in a resignation letter.

Leadership of the Virginia House and Senate Democratic Caucuses released a statement Friday that said, "We will not be attending any part of the commemorative session where Donald Trump is in attendance. The current President does not represent the values that we would celebrate at the 400th anniversary of the oldest democratic body in the western world. We offer just three words of advice to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation: 'Send Him Back.'"

However, some Democratic officials still plan to attend the event, despite the boycott by fellow party leaders.

House Speaker Kirk Cox told media outlets he was "very disappointed" to learn that Democratic leaders won't be in attendance.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax penned an open letter on Sunday confirming his attendance at the event.

On Friday, he issued a statement saying: "I want to make sure the voices of enslaved Africans are represented at all of the special 400-year commemorations this year. Our collective journeys in Virginia are of larger importance than any one person. No one will diminish the progress we've made."

A White House official said Trump plans to give remarks that "celebrate our great American tradition of representative democracy."

Copyright 2019 WWBT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

