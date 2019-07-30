Elton John marks nearly 3 decades of sobriety

Elton John marked a milestone in his recovery from alcoholism this week.

The artist is nearly 30 years sober. He posted a picture of his Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin to social media.

"29 years ago today, I was a broken man. I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: "I need help," John said.

"Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful."

The Grammy, Tony and Oscar award-winning artist has been candid about his struggles with addiction. His recent biopic "Rocketman" detailed many of the excesses of his life.

"I am a survivor," the 72-year-old John told Variety in May. "I've survived a lot of things. Life is full of pitfalls, even when you're sober. I can deal with them now because I don't have to run away and hide."

Communication was also key.

"What I couldn't do when I was an addict was communicate, except when I was on cocaine," John said. "I learned if you don't communicate and you don't talk about things then you're never going to find a solution."

