Former Va. Gov. Gilmore - and one-time Trump rival - elevated to ambassadorship in Europe

A Virginian will now be tasked with leading diplomatic talks in Europe – confronting urgent global security challenges.

Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Jim Gilmore, will represent the United States at the world’s largest regional security operation. Washington Correspondent Alana Austin interviews him about his new role at the State Department. (Source: GrayDC)

From escalating tensions with Russia to Britain's planned exit from the European Union, former Governor Jim Gilmore is taking on a leading role for the U.S. abroad.

Washington Correspondent Alana Austin interviewed Gilmore from the State Department in DC about his new ambassador post.

"It's a great honor," said Gilmore.

From Virginia Governor to Austria, as the new Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Jim Gilmore will represent the United States at the world's largest regional security operation.

During Gilmore's interview at the State Department, he laid out his top concerns: authoritarian leadership in Russia and China, rising anti-Semitism, and protecting human rights.

"The American voice is always the strongest voice. We should be, and we are, and people expect us to provide leadership," said Gilmore.

Gilmore - who ran against then-candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican primary race - says he's setting aside politics.

"When I was a soldier assigned to NATO during the Cold War, I left the Republican Party behind and served the nation in a bipartisan way," explained Gilmore. "Well I'm doing the same thing now."

After the 2016 election, Gilmore says he reached out to the Trump transition team and expressed interest in serving, drawing on his international and military experience.

"When you compete in a political field, sometimes you get sharp elbows, and you do things and you say things, but the fact is when the time comes for us to stand together as Americans, that's the key that we're trying to do," said Gilmore.

In the spirit of bipartisanship, another fellow former Virginia governor - Democratic Senator Tim Kaine - stepped across the aisle to support Gilmore's nomination.

"Jim is very well-suited for this," said Kaine. "He's always had a real focus on the need for the United States to have strong European allies."

"We need organizations like the OSCE to help us share best practices so we can protect our democracies against those that would undercut them."

In a few days, Gilmore and his wife will move to Vienna. He'll be able to use his fluent German-speaking skills while stationed there.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.