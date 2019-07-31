Woman allegedly steals dog from man having seizure

A grieving family was pleading for the safe return of their stolen dog. A Colorado police department answered their call for help.

The dog was with its 59-year-old owner at a 7-Eleven in Longmont Tuesday when the owner, who had been feeling sick all day, fell and suffered a seizure. According to police, surveillance video shows that as first responders worked to save the man's life, a woman walked over and took the dog.

The man later died at the hospital. The Longmont Police Department shared a message with the public asking for help in locating the animal and calling on the alleged dognapper to do the right thing,

At about 3:18 p.m. on Wednesday, police provided an update. The pup was found by Deputy Police Chief Satur along Main Street. The dog is expected to be reunited with the family.

The suspect still has not been identified.

"The family does not know this individual," police said. "Public Safety staff does not know what the purpose was in removing this dog."

The family] not only lost a treasured family member but are also missing his companion."

Anyone with information that could lead to identifying the suspect is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8555 and reference report 19-7137.

