This company will pay you $1,000 to give up technology for a weekend

Would you give up all digital devices and social media for a whole weekend if you were paid $1,000?

A company called SatelliteInternet.com is currently hiring someone to take a digital detox for two nights in Joshua Tree National Park in southern California. The chosen person will then report on their experience using a satellite internet connection on the third night.

If you want the $1,000, you have to be willing to give up your cell phone, internet, laptop, TV, social media and all other technology.

In addition to the $1,000 compensation, the company will send the person to an AirBnB near a national park and provide $1,000 for food and transportation. You can check out the Airbnb HERE.

So, do you think you're ready for a digital detox for a whole weekend? Here's your shot.

SatelliteInternet.com is an online resource aimed at helping people compare satellite internet providers in their area.

Copyright 2019 WLBT and Gray News. All rights reserved.