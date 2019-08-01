1 dead, several missing after massive explosion in Kentucky

Authorities say a massive explosion has killed at least one person in Lincoln County early Thursday morning, WKYT reported.

This photo is taken from Ky. 2141 in Moreland. The explosion shook the viewer's house and people in the area could feel the heat. (Source: Naomi Hayes/WKYT/Gray News)

Emergency managers said five others are injured, and up to seven people are still unaccounted for.

Officials said a ruptured gas line was the cause of the explosion. Crews have been able to shut off the gas.

"It was impressive. It's tragic. We hope it doesn't get worse," Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the explosion happened in the Moreland community near Junction City and Hustonville.

Several structures were on fire in the area of the Indian Camp Trailer Park, but those flames were extinguished.

U.S. 127 was closed in the area as a result, but crews have since partially reopened the road. At its peak, emergency managers estimated the flames to be 300 feet in the air.

Crews evacuated 75 people from the scene, and several others voluntarily evacuated. Some of those displaced went to New Hope Baptist Church for shelter. Some have since left the shelter and returned to their homes.

Jodie Coulter lives near where the explosion happened, and she said she was able to get to safety with her husband but not before she suffered burns.

"It was hot. Look at the siding, and you could see it melting," Coulter said. "I had to get away from there as fast as I possibly could."

Crews are assessing the damage during daylight hours. Railroad tracks in the area are destroyed.

Emergency managers say the pipeline is the Texas Eastern Transmission, which is owned and operated by Enbridge. The pipeline stretches more than 9,000 miles ranging from the Mexican border in Texas to New York City.

"Enbridge is aware of and is responding to a rupture on the Texas Eastern system in Lincoln County, Kentucky. Our first concern is for those impacted by this event and ensuring the safety of the community. Our teams are coordinating with first responders to secure the site. We have isolated the affected line and are working closely with emergency responders to manage the situation. We will provide more information as it becomes available," a company spokesperson said.

Viewers in several counties reported seeing the fire, including people in the Lexington metropolitan area.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey says the fire showed up on radar.

Copyright 2019 WKYT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.