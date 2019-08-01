Burger King's 'Impossible Whopper' goes national

Burger King is hoping to be king of the "Impossible Burger."

Burger King's new meatless burger option, the "Impossible Whopper," will soon be available nationwide. (Source: Wochit)

The fast-food chain tested out a meatless "Impossible Whopper" in a few markets, and it went so well the burger will be available at every Burger King location in the U.S. starting next week.

The "Impossible Whopper" replaces the traditional beef with a plant-based patty.

Unlike traditional veggie burgers, the Impossible Whopper is intended to mimic the look, texture and taste of a traditional Whopper.

They have not decided whether to make it a permanent part of the menu.

Beginning Aug. 8, you can test it out for a limited time to see if you like Burger King's alternative burger option.

The Impossible burger has fewer calories than the original beef-based burger, it's low in cholesterol, and has zero trans fat.

But it is priced at $5.59, which is one dollar more than the regular Whopper.

There are about 7,300 Burger King locations across the U.S.

