Asteroid bigger than Empire State Building is passing by Earth

There's no need to call Bruce Willis or Ben Affleck but a big space rock is headed our way.

In cosmic terms, it’s going to pass relatively close to Earth on August 10. It will come within about 5 million miles.

Asteroid 2006 QQ23 is larger than the Empire State Building. It has an estimated diameter of nearly 1,900 feet.

In cosmic terms, it's going to pass relatively close to Earth on August 10. It will come within about 5 million miles.

NASA scientists say these fly-bys are a common occurrence with asteroids the size of this one passing by the Earth roughly half a dozen times a year.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.