Virginia pipeline company asks county to remove 2 protesters

Attorneys for a company constructing a controversial natural gas pipeline through Virginia are asking a county judge to remove tree-sitters that are blocking work on the project. A federal court denied a similar request last week.

A tree sitter protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline in July 2019 | Credit: WDBJ

The Roanoke Times reports Mountain Valley Pipeline filed a request Tuesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction to have the two protesters removed from trees they've occupied for nearly a year.

Mountain Valley asked the judge to order the tree-sitters to come down, and if they refuse, to have authorities remove them.

A U.S. District Court judge blocked a similar request Friday, saying the company had improperly targeted the protesters as part of an eminent domain case used to take private land for the pipeline.

A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Tree sitters originally set up a camp near Elliston nearly a year ago, but they told media in late July that recent construction activity in the area has been chaotic and police have been making arrests with construction moving closer.

Part of the construction on the pipeline in Montgomery County was halted by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality last week due to a lack of erosion and sediment controls.