Wounded West Virginia trooper stable after gunfight

Authorities say a West Virginia state trooper is in stable condition after being shot in a gunfight where he killed a suspect.

Photo: West Virginia State Police

The West Virginia State Police on Wednesday released details on Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman's condition. The department has also identified the suspect as 43-year-old William Biggs.

Officials say around 6 p.m. on August 5 in Pocahontas County, Sheriff J.P. Barlow was investigating a single-vehicle crash when Biggs shot at him with a rifle.

Law enforcement from surrounding areas responded to the scene and began searching a nearby wooded area for Biggs.

When Tallman found him, police say Biggs shot him in the abdomen. Tallman returned fire, killing Biggs.

Tallman was airlifted to Ruby Memorial Hospital after the shooting.

According to Facebook posts by Tallman's family, T.F.C. Tallman underwent surgery Monday night and has been recovering since then.

T.F.C. Tallman served with the Philippi detachment of WVSP before transferring to the Elkins detachment. Barbour County Sheriff Phillip Ferguson spoke about the impact of the shooting on his department.

"All my guys were hit real hard. They worked close with him and my guys have taken it real hard. They were on last night after they had heard they were going backwards and forwards chatting amongst their phones and stuff and was real concerned over him," said Ferguson.