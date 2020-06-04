More than $545 million Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments paid out

The USDA Farm Service Agency, or FSA, has approved more than $545 million in payments to agriculture producers who have applied for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Agriculture, the FSA recieved more than 86,000 applications for the relief program since May 26.

"The coronavirus has hurt America's farmers, ranchers, and producers, and these payments directed by President Trump will help this critical industry weather the current pandemic so they can continue to plant and harvest a safe, nutritious, and affordable crop for the American people," said Secretary Perdue. "We have tools and resources available to help producers understand the program and enable them to work with Farm Service Agency staff to complete applications as smoothly and efficiently as possible and get payments into the pockets of our patriotic farmers."

FSA will accept applications through August 28, 2020.

Through CFAP, the USDA said its making $16 billion available in financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities which suffered a 5%-or-greater price decline because of COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.

According to USDA, in order to do this, producers will receive 80 percent of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application. The remaining portion of the payment, not to exceed the payment limit, will be paid at a later date nationwide, as funds remain available.

New customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee.

Producers can download the CFAP application and other eligibility forms by clicking here.

For more information, click click here or call 877-508-8364.