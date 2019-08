DC man sues over being left inside fire-gutted senior center

An elderly man found trapped in his senior living apartment five days after the complex was gutted by fire is suing the property's manager.

WTOP-FM reports Raymond Holton accuses the Edgewood Management Corp. of falsely telling firefighters that all the residents had been accounted for after the September fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Homes in Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday also accuses the Maryland-based company of intentionally disabling the alarm system before the fire and failing to secure the building from vagrants.

Fire spokesman Dough Buchanan said Holton, 74 at the time, was found sitting in a chair in his apartment. The lawsuit says Holton was trapped with no water and spoiled food.

In a phone interview with FOX 5 from his hospital bed in the days after he was found, he said he ate his pills while he was trapped without enough food and tried to yell to rescuers from a window but was not heard.

"Then I decided I couldn't get through so I just waited my turn," he said, hoping rescuers were on the way.

Edgewood representative Julie Chase says it's too early to comment on the lawsuit.