Alabama community is trying to figure out why 5 dogs had seizures in 1 week

Five dogs have had seizures, and three have died, all within a week in an Alabama community, according to WTVY, and no one is quite sure why.

Millie the German shepherd may look like most 2-year-old dogs, young and energetic, but just a few days ago, that wasn't the case.

"Something hit the side of our house and ran into our garage door, and that’s when he went outside around 7:30, 8 o’clock and found Millie seizing,” said Millie’s owner Caitlyn Robison.

The vet told Robison the seizures looked like it could be poisoning and said they may have to put Millie down.

Fortunately, she made a quick recovery and is back home with her family, but Millie wasn't alone.

"Through my post on Facebook, we actually found out about three other dogs, so five total, that we think may have been affected by whatever this is,” Robison said. “Three passed away and two survived."

Within a week, five dogs have shown similar signs of poisoning, but without a necropsy, it's impossible to pinpoint a cause.

The Robison’s just want to know what caused it, and how to prevent another poisoning.

"What if our kids get into it? There are so many kids that live on our street," said Robison.

The Robison’s, who live near a construction site and cotton fields, usually let Millie out during the day.

It's possible she and the other dogs got into something there. But if somebody is intentionally poisoning them, can anything be done?

“They came out with Emily's law on vicious dogs, and if they're on your property, you have the right to protect your property and those involved, your family,” said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.

But Millie seems far from vicious, and the only law that addresses non-vicious animals is Title Three, Chapter One, Section Eleven, which states that if an animal was trespassing on another’s property when it was harmed or killed and the defendant can prove it in court, they are only liable to pay the damages, which in this case, would be Millie’s vet bills.

Until the Robison’s can find out what happened to Millie and the other dogs, Valenza says there isn't much they can do, and there is only one sure-fire way to prevent something like this from happening again.

"You have to keep them contained; it's getting more serious now with attacks,” Valenza said. “As far as putting stuff on your property and they come on your property, a dog, maybe. But what if a human contacts it? You're looking at a totally different issue civilly and possibly criminally."

Houston County, Ala., doesn't have a leash law because of the lack of a county operated shelter, which means dogs are legally allowed to roam.

Dr. Charles Price at the Ozark Vet Clinic, who said the seizures could have been caused by something toxic, like aldicarb, used in the pesticide Temik.

