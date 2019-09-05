Jefferson Davis Highway signs coming down in Virginia

A northern Virginia county is taking down highway signs honoring the president of the Confederacy.

In May, a state panel approved Arlington County's request to change the name of U.S. Route 1 in the county from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway. County workers were beginning to swap out the signs on Thursday, at a cost of $17,000.

Arlington County requested the change in April, with Governor Ralph Northam's support.

The road is already called Richmond Highway in Fairfax County and Alexandria.

The city of Alexandria made the change at the start of the year. The highway carried the Jefferson Davis name since 1922.

Under state law, cities or counties cannot change signs of state routes themselves but must petition the Commonwealth Transportation Board. Only since 2012 has the board had that authority — before then, the name change would have required approval of the Virginia Legislature.