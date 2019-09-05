Mother of Charlottesville car attack victim sues murderer

The mother of a woman killed when a man rammed his car through a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is suing the convicted murderer for wrongful death.

Susan Bro filed a $12 million lawsuit Aug. 30 against 22-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., who is now serving life sentences plus 419 years on numerous convictions.

He was convicted on multiple state charges, including murder, and multiple federal hate crime charges for the attack that occurred after the 'Unite the Right' rally.

Bro said she doesn't want Fields' "blood money." She just wants to make sure he can't profit from selling the rights to his story or publishing a memoir.

Since Heyer's death, Bro has been active in causes promoting social justice and launched the Heather Heyer Foundation.

The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 30, seeks $10 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages.

Fields is an avowed white supremacist who killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens more when he plowed his car through a throng of people protesting the "Unite the Right" rally in August 2017.

You can read the lawsuit here.