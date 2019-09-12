GOP lawmakers focus on flipping the House in 2020 at retreat

House Republicans are hitting the road to work on some of the biggest issues facing the party. The lawmakers are in Baltimore this week for an annual retreat.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann speaks with Gray DC's Jillian Angeline at the first day of the House GOP Retreat on Thursday in Baltimore. (Source: Gray DC)

Lawmakers are most focused on strategizing to find a way to flip the House in 2020. Tennessee's Rep Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) said he is confident that can happen.

"I think the Democratic majority in the House has underwhelmed America. I think they are far off course to the left," he said.

Fleischmann is also pushing to get the U.S. Mexico-Canada Agreement passed. The proposed trade agreement would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. He said in a recent tweet the government is dragging its feet on the deal.

"We sincerely hope Speaker Pelosi will put it on the floor," the Congressman said. "I've spoken with my constituents in East Tennessee, across Tennessee and really across America. This is a good deal for America," he said.

The yearly retreat was originally scheduled for late January, but lawmakers postponed the meeting because of a partial government shutdown.

The retreat includes speeches from President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. It will conclude on Saturday.

