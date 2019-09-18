Tropical Storm Jerry forms in Atlantic, the season's 10th named storm

The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):

6 a.m.

Tropical Storm Jerry has become the 10th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. It's still far from land, but it's gaining intensity and forward speed on a path to approach the Leeward Islands as a hurricane on Thursday night or Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Imelda is now a tropical depression, dumping 6 to 10 inches of rain on west Texas.

Other storms are roiling the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico. Kiko has stopped weakening but is headed away from land. Lorena is a little stronger, and Mario is strengthening as well. Both Lorena and Mario are expected to become hurricanes by Friday as they approach the Mexican coast.

5 a.m.

11 p.m.

