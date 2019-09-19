With a hop in their step, senators leave Capitol Hill for beer battle

The great debate on Capitol Hill Wednesday had a different flavor to it. The third annual Brew Across America Beer Festival – featuring beer brewed by lawmakers from across the country – took place at Eastern Market.

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) sips on his Orange Blossom Ale brewed in Jacksonville. (Source: Gray DC)

Ten lawmakers competed for the Brew Democracy Cup. Members of Congress visited an Anheuser-Busch brewery in their home states and worked alongside brewmasters to create a signature beer inspired by local flavors and ingredients.

A panel of judges, including media members, restaurant owners, and beer industry specialists ranked each member's beer and chose a winner. This year, Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO) took home the Brew Democracy Cup with her Big House Brew.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) threw his hat in the ring as well, teaming up with the Anheuser-Busch Houston Brewery, creating his Ale-vengers IPA. Cruz says it's good to step off the Hill for a bipartisan night switching budget battles for bickering over beer.

"I was a debater in college and one of my close friends was the head of the liberal party, I was the head of the conservative party, we'd argue like crazy, and then we'd go out and get a beer and laugh. And, you know, we need to do more of that on Capitol Hill," said Cruz.

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) teamed up with the Anheuser-Busch Jacksonville Brewery to create his Orange Blossom Ale.

"It's fun. I trash talked everybody I was competing against today just to make sure they know we want to win," said Scott.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) brought home the People's Choice Award with his One Eye-PA. The Navy SEAL lost sight in his right eye after a bomb exploded near him in Afghanistan in 2012.

