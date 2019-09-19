Judge set to rule on trial for suspect in synagogue shooting

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- A judge is expected to rule whether a 20-year-old former college student should stand trial on charges of firing an assault rifle inside a Southern California synagogue, killing one woman and injuring three people.

John T. Earnest has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder at the synagogue and arson in connection with a fire at a nearby mosque. The judge planned to rule after hearing from a final witness on Friday.

Prosecutors on Thursday played a 12-minute recording of the gunman calmly telling a 911 dispatcher that he had just "shot up" a synagogue to save white people from Jews. The gunman described terms for a peaceful surrender and scolded law enforcement for taking too much time to find him in his parked car.