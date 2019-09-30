'Religious motivation' probed in pitcher's family's slaying

The Virginia man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher may have operated under some kind of "religious motivation."

That's according to a search warrant filed in Pittsylvania County. The Danville Register & Bee reported Friday that police cited the religious aspect while seeking access to Matthew Bernard's cellphones.

According to an affidavit looked at by our sister station, WDBJ7, an investigator interviewed the youth pastor of Central Boulevard Church of God, where Matthew Bernard and his family went to church.

The pastor told police the 18-year-old kept an audio diary on his phone that includes his "visions" and things he had "heard from God."

Authorities say Bernard killed his sister, Emily Marie Bivens, and her 1-year-old son Cullen Bivens, and his mother, Joan Bernard, in late August.

Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Cullen was Blake's son.

The youth pastor says Bernard showed him the recordings, but never directly shared them with him.

The search warrant also says Bernard gave statements indicating he was operating under a religious motivation.

Bernard is charged with first-degree murder.

