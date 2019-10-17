Lawmakers react to the death of prominent Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings

Members of Congress are offering their thoughts and memories in the wake of Rep. Elijah Cummings' (D-Md.) death.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Cummings died early Thursday morning following health complications, his office said. He was 68.

The Democrat was the chairman of the House Oversight Committee and known for his staunch political stances against President Trump. A Baltimore native, he was known for representing his city calmly in the wake of racial and political issues.

His colleagues in Congress took time to reflect on Rep. Cummings' career and passing.

Democratic senator Mark Warner of Virginia said Cummings was a moral force.

"He was passionate about the issues he cared about. But he also showed you can bring that passion and still respect people that he might politically disagree with," Warner said. "I don't know many members of the house that are as well respected as Representative Cummings."

