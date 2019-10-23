Energy Secretary Rick Perry opens up

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is opening up about his time in the Trump Administration, less than a week after he announced his resignation.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry discussed his legacy in the Administration outside the White House on Wednesday. (Source: Gray DC)

Our Washington news bureau caught up with Perry at the White House on Wednesday before he headed on one of his final trips with President Trump.

When we asked Perry about his time in the Cabinet, he was quick to praise the president, saying the administration is moving America closer to energy independence.

"When you look at what we're doing in our national labs, focusing on the other types of energy, whether it's renewables, whether it's civil nuclear with small modular reactors, America is truly the energy capital of the world," said Perry.

He said the administration's policies are improving the economy and creating jobs, including in his home state, Texas.

"When you look at the Permian basin, when you look at the Eagle Ford region down in south Texas, when you look at East Texas where that Hainesville formation is, the jobs that get created, the wealth that gets created, that is an extraordinary story about American innovation, American technology and the President frankly should take credit for it," said Perry.

When we asked about his plans after the Department of Energy, Perry said he is looking forward to spending time with his beautiful wife and 3 happy dogs.

President Trump nominated Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the next Secretary, pending approval by Congress.

