W.Va. already preparing for 2020 census

It is that time of the decade once again.

The state of West Virginia's Complete Count Committee had a meeting Friday and expressed the need of every person in West Virginia to be counted.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will be making its way around the United States. The census helps the federal government take a closer look at population shifts and changes.

The census also determines how much money each state gets federally, as well as how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In West Virginia, there are some areas that might be hard to count. The people who live in these areas can possibly be visited by a U.S. census taker.

"One of the things they're going to do ... they're going to notify law enforcement, who they are, show their credentials ... And they'll have those credentials on them, as well," said Joe DiBartolomeo, Gov. Jim Justice's representative to the Complete Count Commission.

One important thing for people participating in the census to remember is that the information shared in the census will never be shared to any other government authority.

