White House honors NCAA athletes from across the country

The White House will recognize collegiate champions Friday during their annual NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day, including a Virginia Tech wrestler.

A view of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Student athletes from sports ranging from wrestling to hockey to swimming will get the chance to meet President Trump and represent their schools.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. ET. Gray DC spoke to athletes and coaches as they participate in the trip.

Tony Robie, head coach of Virginia Tech wrestling, is there to support NCAA champion Mekhi Lewis at the White House. Lewis is the first NCAA champion wrestler in Virginia Tech history.

Robie said he's excited to honor Lewis and to be among other NCAA talent. Lewis won't be competing for Virginia Tech this coming year, because he'll be focusing on training for the Olympic trials.

The trip marked some athletes' first time to Washington, D.C. Many were treated to a special tour of the U.S. Capitol Thursday evening before the events at the White House on Friday.

