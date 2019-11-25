Ahead of 70th anniversary, original builder recalls lighting Roanoke Star

Saturday marks a special anniversary in Roanoke. It will be 70 years since one shining accomplishment that made Roanoke the 'Star City' of the South. And it will be 70 years since one Roanoke man helped make a piece of beaming history for the town.

For Robert, or Bob, Kinsey, time is a funny thing.

"Where'd that article end up," he said, sifting through piles of files on a small dining table.

For the 94-year-old Kinsey, time has changed his world a great deal.

"So," he said with a deep sigh, followed by a smile, "How do you wanna begin?"

Kinsey, who lives with his wife Lois in an independent living facility, has a sharp mind.

But there's one piece of his history that shines as brightly today as it did 70 years ago.

"Well, you can certainly take a little sense of pride in something you took pride in when you did it," he said.

His are the hands that helped make Roanoke's world-famous illuminated star lit for the first time on November 23, 1949.

"Basically, he's the origin of it all," he said, pointing to a picture of Roy Kinsey.

Kinsey, of the Kinsey Sign Company, was given a mission by the Roanoke Merchants' Association's Christmas Street Decorations Committee: build a giant, bright star on Mill Mountain and do it in less than three months.

He said it was just another job for the Kinsey family.

"It was just a big neon sign!" he said laughing.

The crew set to work.

"This is Warren, Roy, me, dad," he said, pointing to and naming, first and last name, all members of the team.

They had to climb the massive structure to create their masterpiece, trying not to think about the impending deadline.

"I don't know whether we ever slowed up to worry!"

They contracted with the Roanoke Iron and Bridge works crew to build the steel frame, and the Jefferson Electric company to help with the wiring.

Then came November 23, where dignitaries, including actor John Payne, gathered for the big event. Bob Kinsey was tasked with creating a switch for the mayor to light the star.

"I didn't have time," he said, hanging his head. "So I put together a little switch box with a cord that disappeared up in the bushes… There was a loud PA system and I could tell when he was supposed to throw the switch. But I actually tripped it off."

While it was just another job, the star did make other special appearances in Kinsey's life.

"On Christmas Eve following the building of the star, I proposed to her underneath the star," he said, looking at his wife. "I think I started a trend!"

It's a trend that, over time, has proven work done in earnest shines the brightest of all.

"I don't know, I guess we just look back and said we tried to do it right and we did and there it is."

