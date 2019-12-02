Virginia Tech holds open house for public to meet Bread and Butter

Two celebrities, Bread and Butter, held a meet-and-greet Sunday in Blacksburg. They're the turkeys President Trump pardoned this Thanksgiving as part of a White House annual tradition.

Mason Walker, from Christiansburg, took his family to Blacksburg to say hello to Bread and Butter

"It's really neat, especially to know they had a long journey to get here," Walker said.

President Trump pardoned them in D.C. over Thanksgiving — sparing them from ending up on the dinner table.

They will live out the rest of their lives at Virginia Tech, thanks to the partnership between the university and the National Turkey Federation.

"They retire to a plush life here on campus, they get free room and board, then they don't have to pay tuition or anything like that," Rami Dalloul, Professor of Poultry Immunology in the Department of Animal Poultry Sciences at Virginia Tech, said.

Virginia Tech held an open house Sunday so the public could get a chance to meet this now-famous duo.

"It's an opportunity for them to get up close and personal to the turkeys," Walker said.

This is the fourth time the Walkers have gone to Gobbler's Rest in Blacksburg to visit pardoned turkeys. It's the second time for 5-year-old Reagan Wright, who was so excited she made them a sign.

"She's really artsy and likes to draw and paint and stuff, and thought the turkeys might feel more at home with something handmade," Jarret Wright, Reagan's father, said.

Last year, she saw Peas and Carrots, who are enjoying life at Gobbler's Rest with their new friends Bread and Butter.

"It's really exciting to see these turkeys that were pardoned by the president, that they made the journey down here and we got to see them on TV, and now getting to see the in-person is pretty exciting," Wright said.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.