Sen. Kamala Harris drops out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) announced Tuesday to staff that she would suspend her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Kamala Harris (Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)

She told supporters in an email Tuesday that she "simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue.

The California Senator cancelled a New York City fundraiser earlier Tuesday that was expected to draw wealthy donors to the campaign. The explanation given at the time was a "personal matter."

Harris launched her campaign in front of 20,000 people at a chilly, outdoor campaign launch in January. The first woman and first black attorney general and U.S. senator in California’s history, she was widely viewed as a candidate poised to excite the same segment of voters that sent Barack Obama to the White House.

Harris' campaign had struggled in the past few weeks as she attempted to shift more attention to the Iowa caucuses. She closed her New Hampshire offices and downsized her Baltimore headquarters in the fall. Last week, a top Harris aide also jumped ship to join the Bloomberg campaign.

The senator will return to Washington, D.C just in time for a potential trial on impeachment.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.