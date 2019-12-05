Danville sets deadline for casino proposals for January 13, 2020

After a recent study on a casino's potential impact, leaders now want to find out what companies would be interested in moving to Danville.

WDBJ7 Photo

"We have had a lot of interest from various casinos and operators to come to our city and talk to us, because they know City of Danville is one of a few cities in Virginia that may eventually have a right to have a vote," said City Manager Ken Larking.

Larking says the request is not an endorsement for a casino, but leaders want to collect the proposals now so they can share that information with the public.

As for those proposals, companies can submit two, but only if one of them includes the Schoolfield site or White Mill, both city-owned properties.

"The city has expressed interest in the past of having those properties redeveloped," said Larking.

All proposals are due by January 13, 2020.

