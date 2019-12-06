Animal shelters prepare for surge in holiday adoptions

This holiday season, many families will look for a furry friend to add to their homes. According to statistics by Shelter Animals Count, December is the only month of the year shelters adopt out more animals than they take in.

While most animals given as gifts stay, many find themselves back at the shelter by January.

But that doesn't mean all these furry friends have found their permanent homes.

"We do happen to have a good number that come back after the holidays. Everybody goes back to school, goes back to work and realize maybe a dog wasn't the right thing to add at that time," said Frankie Dennison, the Executive Director of the Harrison County Humane Society.

Cats and dogs on Christmas, black cats on Halloween and rabbits at Easter are among the boosts humane societies prepare for each year.

"Everyone wants to get something for Christmas or the holidays," said Alexis Potesta, a kennel technician at the Marion County Humane Society.

But pets stay well after the Christmas tree is taken down – they're a part of the family.

"Our biggest thing is to make sure that's what you really want. Is it something that is going to fit in your lifestyle?" said Dennison.

Nationwide, shelter staffs take action to curb holiday pet sales. Pet stores in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles banned rabbit sales around Easter. The Harrison County Humane Society staff ban black cat adoptions the week of Halloween, and shelter workers take steps to ensure any animal is right for you.

"There is an application process that we go through to see whether or not you would be a good fit for this dog or cat. Some people might be great pet owners but this certain pet might not be the fit for them," said Potesta.

The ASPCA recommends that before you get that doggy in the window, make sure the recipient has shown interest in getting a pet.

Another factor to consider is the price. According to a 2017 survey by the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals, 98% of pet owners drastically underestimate the cost of their pets.